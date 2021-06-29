Cara Capizzi

End-of-year Appeal

Cara Capizzi
Cara Capizzi
  • Save
End-of-year Appeal print design branding
Download color palette

End-of-year appeal for non-profit inviting donors designed as an invitation package.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Cara Capizzi
Cara Capizzi

More by Cara Capizzi

View profile
    • Like