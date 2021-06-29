Aravinthakrishnan K

Bookmark Application logo app ux branding design ui
Information overload is a major problem faced by knowledge workers around the globe. People don't read websites they prefer scanning them. Unfortunately, websites contain stuff buried under a lot of fluff. Users want to get the signal out of the noise. LightUpTheWeb crowdsources to harvest signal from the noise. Users of LightUpTheWeb annotate important content on text heavy sites.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
