Nourhan Mamdouh

Magnum Agency Branding

Nourhan Mamdouh
Nourhan Mamdouh
  • Save
Magnum Agency Branding agency logotype typography illustration graphic design design branding logo
Magnum Agency Branding agency logotype typography illustration graphic design design branding logo
Magnum Agency Branding agency logotype typography illustration graphic design design branding logo
Magnum Agency Branding agency logotype typography illustration graphic design design branding logo
Download color palette
  1. dribbble-Magnum-03.png
  2. dribbble-Magnum.png
  3. dribbble-Magnum-01.png
  4. dribbble-Magnum-02.png

Magnum is a performance marketing agency that helps E-commerce brands develop their marketing strategy build their customer acquisition funnel, and deploy social media Ads to grow their businesses.

Press L to ❤️ and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots.

-----------
Follow me Behance | Instagram.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Nourhan Mamdouh
Nourhan Mamdouh
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble!

More by Nourhan Mamdouh

View profile
    • Like