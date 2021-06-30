The Art of The National Parks by Fifty-Nine Parks Book

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Stoked for our new book—The Art of the Parks by Fifty-Nine Parks! This one has been years in the making. Hats off to everyone who has worked on the series and the book! We're blown away by the quality that Insight Editions put into this one! It's available for pre-order now!
Cover Illustration: @glennthomas
Book Design: Brooke McCullum
Joshua Tree Illustration: @littlefriendsof
Grand Teton Illustration: Kim Smith
Grand Canyon Illustration: @DKNG
Publisher: Insight Editions
Art Direction: @jpboneyard