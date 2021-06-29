Shakil Rana

Social Media-Mobila App

Shakil Rana
Shakil Rana
  • Save
Social Media-Mobila App app design branding illustration design mobile app figma ui ux uiux social media app
Download color palette

Welcome to Dribbble.

A design concept for a social media application. I created this app to be modern, minimalist, and user-friendly. Give your feedback by pressing L to like and by writing a comment. Thank you for watching.

Contact for Freelance Words :
uiuxshakil@gmail.com
instagram
behance

Shakil Rana
Shakil Rana

More by Shakil Rana

View profile
    • Like