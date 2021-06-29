Eduardo Cabrera

Datsun 240Z 3d modelling & restyling

Datsun 240Z 3d modelling & restyling reallistic rendering 3d modelling industrial design design 3d
The Nissan S30 (sold in Japan as the Nissan Fairlady Z and in other markets as the Datsun 240Z, then later as the 260Z and 280Z) is the first generation of Z GT 3-door two-seat coupés, produced by Nissan Motors, Ltd. of Japan from 1969 to 1978.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
