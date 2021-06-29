Suzette McPhail

Head-Wrapped Girl in Sun Rays

Head-Wrapped Girl in Sun Rays digital illustration vector illustration
A digital illustration (Flat Illustration), done in Adobe Illustrators.

I have a love for afrocentric images, so I decided on creating my first flat-style illustration depicting a beautiful black girl in the woods/forest enjoying the rays of the sun, bathe on her face and skin.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
