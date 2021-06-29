Patricia Gambula Larsen

Bwok Bwok

Bwok Bwok design web
Wanted to play with the colours of the year: Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, and then this thing came out…. A rooster gone mad in the search of his family. Say hello to bwok bwok the most tasty fried chicken joint in town ;-)

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
