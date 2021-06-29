CLAW Creative Co.

Rebels Elite SF: Rebrand

Rebels Elite SF: Rebrand logo branding mascot design illustration vector
Rebels Elite SF: Rebrand logo branding mascot design illustration vector
Rebels Elite SF: Rebrand logo branding mascot design illustration vector
  1. RebelsElite-Rebrand-Deck-03.png
  2. RebelsElite-Rebrand-Deck-04.png
  3. RebelsElite-Rebrand-Deck-05.png

When the new owner of all-star cheerleading gym Rebels Elite told me us was considering a rebrand for the gym, we jumped at the chance to help provide him with a dynamic and bold new image that would turn heads.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
BOLD + CLEAN DESIGN.
