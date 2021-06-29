Marta Okulicz

Clay jewellery logo logo mark handmade branding vector graphic illustration graphic design jewellery symbol design logo design logo symbol eyes ear abstract face abstract face earrings clay earring clay jewellery clay
Logo for a friend of mine who makes beautiful clay earrings 💕 Wanted to make something a bit playful and ended up with this Picassian face!

Identity & logo designer. I also like drawing letters 🌈
