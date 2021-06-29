Marta Okulicz

Luz Clay logo vector vector graphic illustration graphic design branding jewellery symbol ears eye abstract face abstract face logo ear logo design clay earring earring clay
Logo for a friend of mine who makes beautiful clay earrings 💕 Wanted to make something a bit playful and ended up with this Picassian face!

Identity & logo designer. I also like drawing letters 🌈
