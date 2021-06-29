Roxana Cristina Huțan

Flower Shop Logo

Roxana Cristina Huțan
Roxana Cristina Huțan
  • Save
Flower Shop Logo graphic design app ux ui adobe illustrator vector typography pastel colors design logo illustration feminine design exhibition brightness bright color combinations branding artwork artistic logo
Download color palette

Hello designers! 🌸
I'm happy to share with you a logo that I created for a local flower shop, located in the town where I live.
I hope you enjoy it and let me know your thoughts about it. ⬇

Roxana Cristina Huțan
Roxana Cristina Huțan

More by Roxana Cristina Huțan

View profile
    • Like