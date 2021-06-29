Allan Peters

612

612 minneapolis design brand badge american badges branding crest logo
Introducing 612.

Area codes have always been a badge of honor where I come from. Growing up, all of my favorite indie rap artists were local, and they all proudly repped the 612.

You can find this tee along with 612 jackets, a hoodie, and hats our shop by going to www.petersdesigncompany.com/shop

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
