Eclisse side bed floor lamp

Eclisse side bed floor lamp animation reallistic rendering 3d modelling industrial design design 3d
The directional reading light on the upper part of the lamp permits the user to incline it up to approx. 20º what makes it more useful for bed lectures. A wireless charger was added to the middle shelf, which is adjustable in height thanks to an innovative system in the transport of electricity inside the lamp tube.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
