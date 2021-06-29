Ashraful Alam Akand

HEYDRA BOLLENDAR LOGO

Ashraful Alam Akand
Ashraful Alam Akand
  • Save
HEYDRA BOLLENDAR LOGO business logo fashion logo logo maker modern logo unique logo clean logo clothing logo illustration design minimalism flat mark minimalist logo minimalist flat logo design flat logo f graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

My latest project for "HEYDRA BOLLENDAR" Logo design. Don't forget to share your feedback below. This logo will look great on both print and web.

Looking for Logo Design
Say Hello: ashrafula097@gmail.com

Behance FULL VIEW HERE

Fiverr
Flickr
Vimeo

Ashraful Alam Akand
Ashraful Alam Akand

More by Ashraful Alam Akand

View profile
    • Like