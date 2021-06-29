Alisa Wonder

Email Receipt

Alisa Wonder
Alisa Wonder
  • Save
Email Receipt ui design e-commerce web dailyuichallenge receipt email 017 dailyui
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers!
Daily UI Challenge (17/100)
Minimalistic email Receipt for Digital Agency
Press "L" if you like it. <3
My behance: https://www.behance.net/korenskayaaada
My instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vvonder_tech/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Alisa Wonder
Alisa Wonder

More by Alisa Wonder

View profile
    • Like