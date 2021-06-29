Numhead Typeface | Font

NUMHEAD is a slab serif three font family with geometric, fragmented characters. Numhead has three weights, Light, Regular and Bold with slab serif extended ascenders and thick crossbars. This typeface has a geeky, rugged touch and it is inspired by industrial style. Numhead has 252 glyphs per each weight, uppercase and lowercase and extensive Latin script support. If you are looking for a industrial font but still preserve a contemporary appearance this family suits you. Numhead is best used for industrial or modern-themed designs and can also be used for small articles and occasional texts.

Product content:

Numhead Light

Numhead Regular - FREE (personal use only)

Numhead Bold

OTF file format

Long term support

Free features for the next updates

Extensive Latin script language support

Upper and lowercase font