Numhead Typeface | Font
NUMHEAD is a slab serif three font family with geometric, fragmented characters. Numhead has three weights, Light, Regular and Bold with slab serif extended ascenders and thick crossbars. This typeface has a geeky, rugged touch and it is inspired by industrial style. Numhead has 252 glyphs per each weight, uppercase and lowercase and extensive Latin script support. If you are looking for a industrial font but still preserve a contemporary appearance this family suits you. Numhead is best used for industrial or modern-themed designs and can also be used for small articles and occasional texts.
Product content:
Numhead Light
Numhead Regular - FREE (personal use only)
Numhead Bold
OTF file format
Long term support
Free features for the next updates
Extensive Latin script language support
Upper and lowercase font