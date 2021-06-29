House of Leaves Poster

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of the more recent physical books I've read. After dozens of audio books (which are amazing in their own way) I really wanted to get back to some physical, tangible, reading material. This novel did not disappoint – and it's likely impossible to translate into an audio book. If you're into typography, horror, taking notes, and reading material that aggressively make it a challenge to read their contents, House of Leaves will scratch that itch.