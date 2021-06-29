Matt Benson

House of Leaves Poster

Matt Benson
Matt Benson
  • Save
House of Leaves Poster matchbook horror house of leaves book cover vector illustration typography illustrator poster
Download color palette

One of the more recent physical books I've read. After dozens of audio books (which are amazing in their own way) I really wanted to get back to some physical, tangible, reading material. This novel did not disappoint – and it's likely impossible to translate into an audio book. If you're into typography, horror, taking notes, and reading material that aggressively make it a challenge to read their contents, House of Leaves will scratch that itch.

Matt Benson
Matt Benson

More by Matt Benson

View profile
    • Like