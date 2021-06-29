Prajna (thesightofstars)

Data sharing

Prajna (thesightofstars)
Prajna (thesightofstars)
  • Save
Data sharing indian people spot illustration account aggregator vector bharat vector artwork adobe illustrator branding india illustration design
Download color palette

Created for D91 Labs' Future of Data Sharing report and website.

Prajna (thesightofstars)
Prajna (thesightofstars)
Welcome 👋🏾

More by Prajna (thesightofstars)

View profile
    • Like