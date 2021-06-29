A Life Well Written movie poster

Here is another movie poster based on one of my husband's screenplays. Without getting too detailed, this one is about a quirky writer, so I thought it should be a lot lighter than some of the others I've done. Let me know what you think.

I plan to make one more of these posters inspired by my husband's screenplays. After that, I have A LOT of other ideas for movie and travel posters, so stay tuned.

To see more of my work, check out my Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/foxfacedesignllc) and Behance (https://www.behance.net/foxfacedesign)portfolios.