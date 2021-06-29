Rexx DeMarzio

A Life Well Written movie poster

Rexx DeMarzio
Rexx DeMarzio
Hire Me
  • Save
A Life Well Written movie poster flat design author writer wesanderson central park film poster movie poster poster design poster art poster vector art vector illustration illustration vector
Download color palette

Here is another movie poster based on one of my husband's screenplays. Without getting too detailed, this one is about a quirky writer, so I thought it should be a lot lighter than some of the others I've done. Let me know what you think.

I plan to make one more of these posters inspired by my husband's screenplays. After that, I have A LOT of other ideas for movie and travel posters, so stay tuned.

To see more of my work, check out my Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/foxfacedesignllc) and Behance (https://www.behance.net/foxfacedesign)portfolios.

Rexx DeMarzio
Rexx DeMarzio
Multi-faceted freelance graphic designer.
Hire Me

More by Rexx DeMarzio

View profile
    • Like