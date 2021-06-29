Jon Way

JW.S_Web_Photo_🕹-MotionStudy

Wanted to dust off after effects for a rough motion study of how the 🕹 navigation works on the photo detail of my new site. Great learning lesson to do my animations at 2x regardless 🙄

Live streamed at https://www.twitch.tv/jonwaystudio

