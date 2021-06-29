Bryan Richard Keith

Z - 239/365

And that's the last one!

Thanks for bearing with me if you're not super into letters. It was a really nice break to have a defined set of graphics to make for the past few weeks and I feel refreshed and ready to try out some new concepts and styles.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
