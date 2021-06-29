Prajna (thesightofstars)

Hackathon– Magazine cover

Prajna (thesightofstars)
Prajna (thesightofstars)
  • Save
Hackathon– Magazine cover comic comic style magazine cover setu mask guy fawkes hackerman hacker hackathon procreate branding india illustration design
Download color palette

Magazine cover made for Setu.

Prajna (thesightofstars)
Prajna (thesightofstars)
Welcome 👋🏾

More by Prajna (thesightofstars)

View profile
    • Like