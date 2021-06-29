Ambrozsoft

Game Landing page League of Legends №2 Tournament

Game Landing page League of Legends №2 Tournament fresh clean art web deveopment landing page web site branding web design league of legends graphic design back-end css ui logo illustration js html5 game front-end design
Game portal, bet service for League of Legends, Star Craft 2, CS:GO, Dota 2, Heartstone etc.
Event web-sites from scratch, PSD to HTML5/CSS3/JS
Tools: Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop

