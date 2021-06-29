hessam khoobkar

Point of sale admin panel design, The inventory page

hessam khoobkar
hessam khoobkar
  • Save
Point of sale admin panel design, The inventory page point of sale sales sale store pos design ui front-end dashboard admin panel admin dashboard webapp app
Download color palette

“You always pass failure on your way to success. Failure is not falling down but refusing to get up.”
.
Point of sale admin panel design, The inventory page.

hessam khoobkar
hessam khoobkar

More by hessam khoobkar

View profile
    • Like