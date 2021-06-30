Esteban Saborio

Ralphie - Kids Book Branding

Esteban Saborio
Esteban Saborio
Hire Me
  • Save
Ralphie - Kids Book Branding logotypedesign logotipo logo logotype branding design branding
Download color palette

💼 Company: Kids Series Book
🇺🇸 Located: New York, United States
📚 Industry: Editorial

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Esteban Saborio
Esteban Saborio
Let's create meaningful solutions together
Hire Me

More by Esteban Saborio

View profile
    • Like