My take on Dakshin Rai 🐯
.
Dakshin Rai is the spirit who protects the demons and beasts of the Sundarbans, while his nemesis Bonbibi protects the realm of men. In some stories, he is said to take the form of a giant tiger and roam the deep forest. He is worshipped by the native inhabitants of the Sunderbans delta in West Bengal, and they seek for his for protection against the tigers whom they share their home with.