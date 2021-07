Hi Dribble Players! πŸ“

🌐 The era of word of mouth goes on. As you remember, word of mouth is the most powerful form of advertising πŸ’ͺ and now your e-commerce business can take full advantage of it with the help of online review tools πŸ’­

πŸ”” Check out our new concept of online review tool integration into a vegetarian food app πŸ“²

How do online review tools can strengthen your online presence? πŸ’‘

πŸ”Ά Competitive edge over businesses that still don’t make use of this integration,

πŸ”Ά Conversion rate increase due to enhanced trust and confidence in your organization,

πŸ”Ά Improvement of potential search engine results,

πŸ”Ά Reduction in returns, as customers can be aware of any product pitfalls before purchasing, etc.

All you need to do to achieve these positive results is to contact Dinarys πŸ“ž

We have numerous e-commerce projects under our belt πŸ™Œ so we will gladly provide your business with powerful solutions to create a unique brand image with a well-looking UI design 🎨

Press L to like it and write a comment to leave a review πŸ’­

Thanks for watching! 😸🐢

Stay tuned for our updates πŸ€œπŸ€›

For questions about work:

Dinarys | Facebook | Linkedin | Twitter | Behance | Xing