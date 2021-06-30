🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Dribble Players! 🏓
🌐 The era of word of mouth goes on. As you remember, word of mouth is the most powerful form of advertising 💪 and now your e-commerce business can take full advantage of it with the help of online review tools 💭
🔔 Check out our new concept of online review tool integration into a vegetarian food app 📲
How do online review tools can strengthen your online presence? 💡
🔶 Competitive edge over businesses that still don’t make use of this integration,
🔶 Conversion rate increase due to enhanced trust and confidence in your organization,
🔶 Improvement of potential search engine results,
🔶 Reduction in returns, as customers can be aware of any product pitfalls before purchasing, etc.
