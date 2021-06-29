Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Clean Messaging Application

Clean Messaging Application type unsplash adobe figma uxdesign uidesign ux design ux ui design daily challenge dailychallenge typography design
This was a part of the #dailyUI challenge. I wanted to branch out and use Figma again after using Adobe XD for so long. I enjoy changing up my software every now and then. I find it helps me stay sharp on the programs I plan to use for the foreseeable future.

All images: unsplash.com

Font: SF Pro Text (variable)

