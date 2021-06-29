Blanka - One Page WordPress Theme

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✅ Download Link ✅
Blanka is creative one-page / single page WordPress theme and it’s great for any corporate, portfolio and creative agency. It is fully responsive and it will look great on any screen size: desktop, notebook and mobile phone.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.