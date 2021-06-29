Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins

Simple Wallet Concept

Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins
Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins
  • Save
Simple Wallet Concept design mobile app ui ux
Download color palette

Simple wallet application design.

What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins
Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins

More by Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins

View profile
    • Like