Wesley Marc Bancroft ᵂᴹᴮ

Wheels | Brand Architecture

Wesley Marc Bancroft ᵂᴹᴮ
Wesley Marc Bancroft ᵂᴹᴮ
Hire Me
  • Save
Wheels | Brand Architecture bikes micromobility wheels scooters people brand identity branding logo
Wheels | Brand Architecture bikes micromobility wheels scooters people brand identity branding logo
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 1@3x.jpg
  2. Artboard 2@3x.jpg

A look at how the Wheels brand scaled to all the endeavors in the company.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Wesley Marc Bancroft ᵂᴹᴮ
Wesley Marc Bancroft ᵂᴹᴮ
Brand Strategy & Product Thinkery ↴

More by Wesley Marc Bancroft ᵂᴹᴮ

View profile
    • Like