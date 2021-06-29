ıdɯǝ

Floema posters

Floema posters artisanal jewelry floema typhography typ posterdesign
The surprise of what is possible to create from a single, thin thread.
Artisanal Jewelry by Valentina Caprini.
https://floema.jewelry/
Creative development by Luis Henrique Bizarro.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
