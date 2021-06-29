Prajna (thesightofstars)

Instant fixed deposit– magazine cover

Prajna (thesightofstars)
Prajna (thesightofstars)
  • Save
Instant fixed deposit– magazine cover magazine cover setu instant fixed deposit traffic swiggy delivery zomato delivery delivery guy procreate affinity designer bharat vector artwork adobe illustrator india illustration design branding
Instant fixed deposit– magazine cover magazine cover setu instant fixed deposit traffic swiggy delivery zomato delivery delivery guy procreate affinity designer bharat vector artwork adobe illustrator india illustration design branding
Download color palette
  1. Frame 4 (1).png
  2. Magazine Cover Mockup Free PSD 1@3x.jpg

Magazine cover made for Setu.

Prajna (thesightofstars)
Prajna (thesightofstars)
Welcome 👋🏾

More by Prajna (thesightofstars)

View profile
    • Like