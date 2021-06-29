Saving Grounds Music & Arts Festival Brand Identity

Saving Grounds in an eco-friendly music festival placed in Santa Barbara, CA. This branding project consisted of months of research, concept development, application, and revision. Starting a brand from scratch, I considered who my target audience is and created a brandscape for each consumer profile. This was a crucial part to coming up with the typography, photography treatments, and logo choices.

- Stationery

Stationery was a vital part to the branding of this music festival for how we reached the consumer and what kind of language and look would effectively attract them. Following surveys on top 10 phrases/slang used in California helped me create eye-catching slogans for the festival that seemed welcoming to all.