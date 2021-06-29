nwankwo goodness

Daily Ui: Day 5 - App Icon

nwankwo goodness
nwankwo goodness
  • Save
Daily Ui: Day 5 - App Icon daily dailyui daily ui mobile phone phone app application user interface ui designer ui design app icon mobile phone frontend branding app ui logo icon
Download color palette

Task: Design an app icon. What best represents the brand or product? Or is it incredibly unique? Does it look great at a distance and does it stand out when put on your home screen alongside other apps?

nwankwo goodness
nwankwo goodness

More by nwankwo goodness

View profile
    • Like