Andrew R. Gale

Last Bow

Last Bow ep lp single mixtape vinyl cd branding simple abstract shapes color symbolism vector icon album artwork album cover music
Album cover created for Roy Tosh's upcoming release, Last Bow.

Taking elements and symbolism from each single's release, this artwork culminates the body and message of the entire project within its cover.

