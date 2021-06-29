Riley Mineart

Conversion based landing page

Riley Mineart
Riley Mineart
Hire Me
  • Save
Conversion based landing page ui visual design ux design
Download color palette

Conversion based landing page 💰

• Integrating value proposition and customer validation
• Minimal nav & footer to reduce drop off rates
• Image and copy is a seamless transition coming in from a social ad

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Riley Mineart
Riley Mineart
UX Designer crafting useful products that solve problems 🥳
Hire Me

More by Riley Mineart

View profile
    • Like