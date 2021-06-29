Nicholas Campos

Daily UI #063 - Best of 2015 063 uidesign dailyuichallenge dailyui challenge revenant movie bestof 2015
Daily UI #063
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #063 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Font: Helvetica
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
