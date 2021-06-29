Don't Work With An A**hole

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
"Don’t work with a**holes. You might think that the jerk is someone else. Take a breath and make sure you’re not the jerk. If you are being your own a**hole, that’s as far as you are going. It’s a common misconception to lay low and keep trudging. However, working with someone who does not communicate and is being difficult can stifle a creative project of any kind. With a project with so much potential, why sit there and watch it crumble? There is a time to be firm and address the issues." -Litzy Rea Valdez
