Finance app for iOS 14.5

Hey you guys!! ✨🔮

I 've been working on a new concept of credit cards, where credit cards have random iridescent background position and rotation, random lines and saturation value.

Stay tuned I will upload more Designs 🍭

Let's connect on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/enrico-deiana/

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Product designer // Awwwards Young Jury 2021 🤟🏼

