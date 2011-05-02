Dean Robinson

For the group listing added "latest activity" to the listing. Shows the most recently created or replied to topic.

This also shows off the indicator stars for new replies (outlined star) and new topics (solid star). 'New' is currently determined based on whether the topic/reply was created since your last login... I think my logic on this still needs a little work, but its a start.

Posted on May 2, 2011
