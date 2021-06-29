Karl Nilsson

Karl Nilsson
Karl Nilsson
WE social justice justice race unity branding wordmark logo nonprofit
It's kind of hard to get a lot of personality out of a two letter wordmark, and I'm pleased with the final version of this logo, but this direction had a lot going for it too.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
