Roadtrip illustration

Roadtrip illustration stickers van roadtrio vanlife sticker logo illustrator illustration canada
Illustration made for stickers about a roadtrip project with a Dodge Grand Caravan in Western Canada
2-3h of works

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
