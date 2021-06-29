Luis Angeles ✪‌

Popcorn Ideas

Popcorn Ideas thoughts idea simple minimalist vector artwork graphic design inspirational shadow bowl brainstorming ideas digital art popcorn vector art art vectorart illustration design vector creative
"How many times do we hesitate and keep our ideas to ourselves? Instead of being stingy with our ideas, treat them like popcorn. As soon as an idea pops, put it in the brainstorming bowl" -Litzy Rea Valdez

Behance: https://www.behance.net/angelesluis

