Freebie - KLOE Minimal Presentation Templates

This minimal presentation template is ideal for showcasing your portfolio and creativity. You can use this to craft an effective slideshow that wins over your audience. The template comes with 122 unique slides filled with stylish designs and includes a fully animated version as well. The clean and bold design used in the slides will certainly help show professionalism. It also features master slide layouts, editable graphics, drag and drops image placeholders, and much more. It’s just as easy to customize to fit your needs, icon, and font.
