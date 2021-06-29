Social Media Templates

Freebie - Animated Instagram Post Templates

Freebie - Animated Instagram Post Templates presentation multipurpose template multipurpose web development web design website modern clean unique corporate company portfolio photography studio pitch deck colorful free downloads free download freebie free
💟💟 Download for Free 💟💟​​

Check out the video above to see all designs in motion.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sjPg6y0p7o&t=6s

Features:
22 Photoshop templates
Optimized for Instagram square posts (2048 x 2048 px, 72 dpi)

