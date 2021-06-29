Prajna (thesightofstars)

Prajna (thesightofstars)
Prajna (thesightofstars)
Queue persona character illustration design for bharat smiling man waving queue indian man vector bharat vector artwork adobe illustrator india illustration design branding
Persona sketch for D91 Labs' Future of Data Sharing project.

