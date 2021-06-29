ab designer

Adventure T Shirt Design

Adventure T Shirt Design
This is my new Typography Adventure | Camping | Mountain T-Shirt Design.

This is New T-Shirt Design based on Adventure niche.
This contains fully editable vector illustrations (Editable AI) and EPS outlines
of t-shirt designs. They are suitable for t-shirt graphics, posters,
or print designs.The package contains: PNG image , Ai, Eps and SVG File.

You will get:
100% vector file
CMYK color mode that great for print this
Available vector EPS version
Easy to modify and change color

FILE INCLUDED:

AI File
EPS File
JPG File
High resolution PNG File

This design you can be used on T-Shirts, Mugs, Bags, Poster Cards and much more

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
