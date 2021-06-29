Nicholas Gratzl

Cheers to the Weird

Nicholas Gratzl
Nicholas Gratzl
  • Save
Cheers to the Weird handlettering flat logo lettering typography design vector quote quotes weird cheers
Download color palette

A fun quote my wife said while we were out at dinner. It made us laugh and I loved how it sounded so I had to draw it up. Cheers!

Nicholas Gratzl
Nicholas Gratzl

More by Nicholas Gratzl

View profile
    • Like